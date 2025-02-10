USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chloe Johnson, combat videographer, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, flies in the back seat of a USMC F/A-18D Hornet as part of exercise Cope North 2025, Feb. 7, 2025 over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. U.S. military photojournalists are tasked with the documentation of U.S. operations, exercises and daily life for both public release and historical record. CN25 documentation includes imagery of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force aircraft working together to practice and share tactics, techniques, and procedures that promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)