USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina passes overhead as part of exercise Cope North 2025, Feb. 7, 2025 over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. Participants exercise interoperability during CN25 through agile, integrated generation of airpower, demonstrating resilience and survivability in a contested environment. The exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and trilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)