USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25

A U.S. U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina, as part of exercise Cope North 2025, Feb. 7, 2025 over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. The F/A-18D is the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, providing strike and close air support abilities without compromising its fighter capabilities. Exercise CN25 aims to further integrate ally and partner capabilities towards enhancing security and stability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)