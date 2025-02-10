Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25 [Image 2 of 5]

    USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina, as part of exercise Cope North 2025, Feb. 7, 2025 over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. The F/A-18D is the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, providing strike and close air support abilities without compromising its fighter capabilities. Exercise CN25 aims to further integrate ally and partner capabilities towards enhancing security and stability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:25
    Photo ID: 8865012
    VIRIN: 250207-F-AI717-1309
    Resolution: 5757x3838
    Size: 936.23 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    PACAF
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    CN25
    COPENORTH2025

