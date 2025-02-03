HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HH-60W Jolly Green II hovers in place to complete final checks before initiating its first flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. Piloted by Lt. Col. Jeff Donaldson, 31st Operations Group deputy commander, the HH-60W, aircraft number 17-4487, is the eighth of its kind to be produced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)