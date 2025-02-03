HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Allan Schaad, 56th Rescue Squadron evaluator special mission aviator, prepares to take to the skies in the newly arrived HH-60W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. Aircraft 17-4487 was previously delivered to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, where it accumulated over 1,400 flight hours and was credited with six personnel saves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
