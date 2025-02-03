Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight

    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight

    ITALY

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    An HH-60W Jolly Green II takes off for its first flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. This model of the HH-60W, aircraft 17-4487, was the eighth of its kind off the assembly line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

