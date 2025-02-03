An HH-60W Jolly Green II takes off for its first flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. This model of the HH-60W, aircraft 17-4487, was the eighth of its kind off the assembly line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8863678
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-TO640-1004
|Resolution:
|3705x3175
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.