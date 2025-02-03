HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HH-60W Jolly Green II takes to the skies during its first flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. Aircraft 17-4487 was previously delivered to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, where it accumulated over 1,400 flight hours and was credited with six personnel saves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)