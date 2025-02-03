Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight

    ITALY

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, Lt. Col. Jeff Donaldson, 31st Operations Group deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Gokey, 56th Rescue Squadron director of operations, prepare HH-60W Jolly Green II for take off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. This was the HH-60W’s first flight at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 09:20
    Photo ID: 8863669
    VIRIN: 250206-F-TO640-1007
    Resolution: 5383x5504
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight
    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight
    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight
    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight
    HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Power
    31 FW
    HH-60W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download