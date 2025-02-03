HH-60W Jolly Green II Conducts First Flight

From left, Lt. Col. Jeff Donaldson, 31st Operations Group deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Gokey, 56th Rescue Squadron director of operations, prepare HH-60W Jolly Green II for take off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2025. This was the HH-60W’s first flight at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
