Commanding Officer All Hands Call

Cmdr. James Hostetler, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102), speaks at an all-hands call while ported at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 5, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)