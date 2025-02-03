Senior Chief Teaches FLDC Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Justin Beckett, from Meridian, Idaho, teaches a foundational leadership development course to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while ported at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 5, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)