Sailor Performs Corrosion Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Erwin Rodriguez, from Hartford, Connecticut, needle guns corrosion on a pad eye on the foc'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while ported at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 5, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)