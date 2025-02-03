Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Teaches FLDC Course [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Teaches FLDC Course

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    Chief Boatswain's Mate Brittany Parker, from Carthage, Texas, teaches a foundational leadership development course to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while ported at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 5, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 10:29
    Photo ID: 8862883
    VIRIN: 250205-N-AS506-1412
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Teaches FLDC Course [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Performs Corrosion Control
    Sailor Performs Corrosion Control
    Senior Chief Teaches FLDC Course
    Chief Teaches FLDC Course
    Commanding Officer All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Chief
    USS Sampson
    Boatswain's Mate
    US Navy
    FLDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download