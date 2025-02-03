Seaman David Luc, from Silver Spring, Maryland, needle guns corrosion on the anchor chain on the foc'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while ported at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 5, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2025 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8862879
|VIRIN:
|250205-N-AS506-1048
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Performs Corrosion Control [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.