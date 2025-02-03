Sailor Performs Corrosion Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman David Luc, from Silver Spring, Maryland, needle guns corrosion on the anchor chain on the foc'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while ported at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 5, 2025. Sampson is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)