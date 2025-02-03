Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 05, 2025) Chief Petty Officer Shelby Ruth, from Trenton, Florida, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Vivian Bajan from Las Vegas, Nevada, track ship movement in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity with Australia, Japan and the Philippines. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)