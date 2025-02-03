Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 05, 2025) Lt. Ryan Dang, anti-air warfare coordinator, from Okinawa, Japan, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) works in the combat information center during a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity with Australia, Japan, and the Philippines. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 05:58
    Photo ID: 8860526
    VIRIN: 250205-N-MR862-1526
    Resolution: 5467x4230
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDG 65
    MCA
    DS15
    Partners and Allies
    Onward With Valor

