Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 05, 2025) Lt. Ryan Dang, anti-air warfare coordinator, from Okinawa, Japan, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) works in the combat information center during a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity with Australia, Japan, and the Philippines. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)