Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 05, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) sails in the front of a formation with the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), center, the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart (DDG 39), left, and the Japan Maritime Defense Force Akizuki-class destroyer JS Akizuki (DD 115), during a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity exercise with the Australia, Japan and the Philippines Feb. 05, 2025. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)