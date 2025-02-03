Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 05, 2025) Cmdr. Rich Mayer, from Virginia Beach, VA, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), and Lt. Ryan Dang, training officer, from Okinawa, Japan, discuss tactics during an Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (EMATT) tracking exercise as part of a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity between Australian, Japanese, Philippine and United States naval units. Dang executed duties as anti-submarine warfare evaluator throughout the exercise, advising Benfold’s combat and bridge teams on maneuvers while locating the EMATT. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 05:58
    Photo ID: 8860523
    VIRIN: 250205-N-MR862-1440
    Resolution: 5479x4238
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 65
    Combat Exercise
    DS15
    Allies And Partners
    Onward With Valor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download