Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 05, 2025) Cmdr. Rich Mayer, from Virginia Beach, VA, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), and Lt. Ryan Dang, training officer, from Okinawa, Japan, discuss tactics during an Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (EMATT) tracking exercise as part of a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity between Australian, Japanese, Philippine and United States naval units. Dang executed duties as anti-submarine warfare evaluator throughout the exercise, advising Benfold’s combat and bridge teams on maneuvers while locating the EMATT. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)