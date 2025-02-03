Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 05, 2025) Ensign Clayton Smyly looks through a pelorus in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity exercise with Australia, Japan and the Philippines Feb. 05, 2025. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)