Capt. Wendel Penetrante, the incoming commander for U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), departs following the SRF-JRMC change of command ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Feb. 3, 2025. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)
|02.02.2025
|02.06.2025 01:35
|8858851
|250203-N-FI991-1021
|6048x3400
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|16
|0
