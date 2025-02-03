Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SRF-JRMC Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Aya Stewart 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Capt. Wendel Penetrante, the incoming commander for U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), departs following the SRF-JRMC change of command ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Feb. 3, 2025. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 01:35
    Photo ID: 8858851
    VIRIN: 250203-N-FI991-1021
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRF-JRMC Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Aya Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SRF-JRMC Change of Command
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command
    SRF-JRMC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SRF-JRMC Hosts Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SRF-JRMC
    #WeCanDoAnything!
    #NanDemoDekimasu!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download