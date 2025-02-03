Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) First Class Jacob Buker is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his work as the Ship Superintendent for USS America's Continuous Maintenance Availability (CMAV), a position usually filled by a Senior Chief, for seven months in Sasebo, Japan, during the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) change of command ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Feb. 3, 2025. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)