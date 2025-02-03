Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRF-JRMC Change of Command [Image 6 of 9]

    SRF-JRMC Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Aya Stewart 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Rear Adm. William Greene, Commander of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) and Director of Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment, presents the outgoing commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), Capt. Dan Lannamann, a Legion of Merit medal during the SRF-JRMC change of command ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Feb. 3, 2025. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 01:36
    Photo ID: 8858845
    VIRIN: 250203-N-FI991-1004
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, SRF-JRMC Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Aya Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SRF-JRMC Hosts Change of Command

