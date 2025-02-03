SRF-JRMC Hosts Change of Command

Photo By Aya Stewart | Capt. Wendel Penetrante, the incoming commander for U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility...... read more read more Photo By Aya Stewart | Capt. Wendel Penetrante, the incoming commander for U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), departs following the SRF-JRMC change of command ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Feb. 3, 2025. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) held a change of command ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Feb. 3, 2025. Capt. Wendel Penetrante relieved Capt. Dan Lannamann as Commander of the U.S. Navy's largest overseas ship maintenance and modernization operation.



Rear Adm. William Greene, Commander of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) and Director of Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment, presided over the ceremony and was the guest speaker.

"It is my pleasure to host today's ceremony as we celebrate Captain Dan Lannamann, actually Rear Admiral-select Lannamann, for his hard work and steady leadership over the past four months and welcome the command's new CO, Captain Wendel Penetrante," said Greene.



Capt. Lannamann is the 37th Commander of SRF-JRMC and took command of the unit on Oct. 28, 2024.



"As I stood on this very stage four months ago, I felt a great sense of honor to be in command again, and especially in command of SRF-JRMC," said Lannamann. "I knew I would be shouldering the command's tradition of excellence and that I was accepting a tremendous responsibility to step forward as caretaker of this remarkable enterprise. SRF-JRMC's mission is to "Keep the Seventh Fleet Operationally Ready." The mission is well-defined and proudly shared by everyone in the command. All SRF-JRMC Sailors and Employees understand the importance of this mission to the 23 forward-deployed ships based in Yokosuka and Sasebo, as well as to the ships deployed to and transiting through the Seventh Fleet Area of Operations, and I think that is one of the reasons why SRF-JRMC continues to be so successful."



Lannamann took time during the ceremony to recognize a few members of the command. Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) First Class Jacob Buker was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his work as the Ship Superintendent for USS America's Continuous Maintenance Availability (CMAV), a position usually filled by a Senior Chief, for seven months in Sasebo, Japan. Michael Leon Guerrero was presented the SRF-JRMC Civilian of the Year Award for his superior performance while serving as the Ship Safety Manager, leading 30 verification exercises and two full-scale exercises, all achieving satisfactory or outstanding results. SRF-JRMC's Shop 99 was presented with a Letter of Appreciation for their work addressing a critical emergent ship repair during the New Year holiday. Yeoman First Class Rosemary Santanna Fernandez was given a Letter of Appreciation for her work on Christmas Eve and Christmas day as the Defense Travel System approving official, ensuring two technicians were able to travel to address an emergent maintenance issue aboard a ship in the 7th Fleet AOR.



Lannamann concluded his remarks, "It's our outstanding people who deliver the SRF-JRMC advantage over any challenge or adversary. It's a cadre that comprises more than 3,300 Sailors, U.S. Civil Servants, Japanese Master Labor Contract Employees, and Contractors that make this organization the best ship repair facility in the United States Navy."



Greene echoed Lannamann's sentiment in his speech. "This team understands the importance of the mission, and your success has been possible because of your focus on providing our warfighters with the support they need and deserve. You truly are the Force Behind the Fleet," said Greene. "In just the past year, SRF-JRMC executed more than 789,000 man-days of repairs and modernization for both homeported and visiting ships, consistently maintaining an on-time delivery rate of 88%. In total, the center completed 18 CNO availabilities, with six on-time and seven early deliveries. This includes the Selected Restricted Availability for USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, which was certified a day early last May. In addition, the team completed 44 emergent and continuous availabilities. And this work wasn't just done here in Japan. You are taking your technical excellence and deploying to locations across the AOR, ensuring our ships stay at sea."



Lannamann will leave SRF-JRMC to relieve Rear Adm Greene of one of his positions as Commander of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center. Greene currently holds dual responsibilities as both CNRMC and Navy Seas Systems Command's Director of Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainability.



Capt. Penetrante is a native of San Diego, CA. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, San Diego, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and earned his commission from OCS in May 2000. Captain Penetrante earned his submarine dolphins while serving on USS Bremerton (SSN 698) and then attended the Naval Postgraduate School, earning a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.



Penetrante served on the USS Key West (SSN 722) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and then transitioned to the Engineering Duty Officer community in 2012. He has served as a Submarine Deputy Project Superintendent and Project Superintendent at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY&IMF), Submarine Repair Officer at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego, Carrier Deputy Project Superintendent at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Production Resources Officer and Waterfront Operations Officer at PHNSY&IMF, and Waterfront Operations Officer at Southwest Regional Maintenance Center. Captain Penetrante's last assignment was with Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Fleet Readiness Directorate, Installation (FRD 200).



"Standing before you today fills me with profound honor and humility as I assume command of SRF-JRMC," said Penetrante. "To the remarkable men and women of SRF-JRMC, you are the heart and soul of this unit. Our strategic goal to keep the Seventh Fleet operationally ready begins with each and every one of you. Together, we will strive not only to maintain but build upon the reputation of the command and its culture of excellence as we continue as we continue our commitment to maintaining and modernizing the forward-deployed fleet and U.S. Navy ships operating in the Indo-Pacific AOR."



"Our mission is clear. To ensure the on-time delivery of fully mission-capable vessels capable of delivering lethality to our enemies. It is a daunting task, but I have full confidence in our collective abilities to rise to the challenge and succeed. Thank you, and let's get to work," Penetrante concluded.