Rear Adm. William Greene, Commander of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) and Director of Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment, makes remarks during the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) change of command ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Feb. 3, 2025. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)