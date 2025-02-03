ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi pilot assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron prepares to taxi during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 23, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a week-long aerial training event where ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots collaboratively exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)