A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi pilot assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron prepares to taxi during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 23, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a week-long aerial training event where ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots collaboratively exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8858601
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-BG083-1033
|Resolution:
|5840x3868
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.