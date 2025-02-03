Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 7 of 8]

    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4

    WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi pilot assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron prepares to taxi during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 23, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a week-long aerial training event where ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots collaboratively exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron 25

