ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4

A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 pilot assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron receives his mask from his crew chief during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 23, 2025. Flight missions conducted during the Buddy Squadron exercise allowed the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force to exchange tactics and best practices while strengthening their long standing partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|01.23.2025
|02.05.2025 21:47
|8858597
|250123-F-BG083-1012
|5078x3390
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
|1
|0
