Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4

    WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi pilot assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron secures his helmet lens during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 23, 2025. This iteration of the Buddy Squadron event allowed ROKAF KA-1 Woongbis, FA-50 Golden Eagles, and U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs together for flight training. The aerial training allowed the 25th FS to build on longstanding relationships with ROKAF members, while celebrating the A-10’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 8858598
    VIRIN: 250123-F-BG083-1027
    Resolution: 5555x3708
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4
    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4
    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4
    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4
    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4
    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4
    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4
    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download