A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi pilot assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron secures his helmet lens during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 23, 2025. This iteration of the Buddy Squadron event allowed ROKAF KA-1 Woongbis, FA-50 Golden Eagles, and U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs together for flight training. The aerial training allowed the 25th FS to build on longstanding relationships with ROKAF members, while celebrating the A-10’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8858598
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-BG083-1027
|Resolution:
|5555x3708
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.