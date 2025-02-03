Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4 [Image 5 of 8]

    ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4

    WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The propeller of a Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron starts to rotate during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 23, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a tradition unique to the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force dating back to the late 1990s where the two forces collaborate on training and exchange knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 8858599
    VIRIN: 250123-F-BG083-1029
    Resolution: 5696x3802
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: WONJU AIR BASE, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron 25

