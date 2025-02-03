ROKAF pilots prepare for take of during Buddy Squadron 25-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi pilot assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron waits for taxiing clearance during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 23, 2025. The ROKAF KA-1 pilots have flown alongside U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 25th FS for decades at Buddy Squadron events; allowing the exchange of tactical knowledge and the strengthening of a longstanding partnership between allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)