Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, right, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, awards a coin to Lance Cpl. Brandon Champagne, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Florida after an award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Lance Cpl. Champagne received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for rescuing two individuals trapped in wreckage after a vehicle accident while home on leave. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)