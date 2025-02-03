Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road [Image 12 of 12]

    Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, right, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, awards a coin to Lance Cpl. Brandon Champagne, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Florida after an award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Lance Cpl. Champagne received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for rescuing two individuals trapped in wreckage after a vehicle accident while home on leave. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

