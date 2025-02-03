Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jason Carey, the air traffic control staff non-commissioned officer in charge with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Connecticut, reads a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal citation for Lance Cpl. Brandon Champagne during an award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Lance Cpl. Champagne received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for rescuing two individuals trapped in wreckage after a vehicle accident while home on leave. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)