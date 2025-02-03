Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road

Photo By Lance Cpl. David Getz | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Champagne, an air traffic controller with...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. David Getz | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Champagne, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Florida, poses for a photo after a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Lance Cpl. Champagne received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for rescuing two individuals trapped in wreckage after a vehicle accident while home on leave. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – Fight, flight, freeze, or fawn? You may have heard these four stress reactions, but have you ever been struck with this choice at a moment’s notice? If you found yourself in the midst of an unfolding emergency, would you take charge to make a difference? For U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Brandon Champagne, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, all these questions and more quickly became a reality when he came across a car rolled to its side on his way to a volunteer event.



Born and raised in Ocala, Florida, Champagne longed for a profession in which people had “a bit more drive in day-to-day life.” He sought after the brotherhood and camaraderie that comes with being a part of the United States Marine Corps. Champagne ultimately decided to enlist into the Marine Corps as an air traffic controller, which brought him to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida for his military occupational specialty school, where he participated in many volunteer events.



One of these volunteer events saw Champagne on his way to Milton, Florida for the End of Watch Memorial Ruck, an event honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. On the long drive from Pensacola to Milton, Champagne and his fellow Marines noticed a car flipped on its side with no emergency vehicles present. The Marines knew they needed to act. Champagne, without a second thought, jumped on top of the vehicle to climb inside and help the elderly couple who were still trapped in the car.



“I got the wife out and then some of the other Marines escorted her to sit down,” recalled Champagne. “One of them called for the ambulance and then I helped the older gentleman get out… I wasn’t really thinking much when I was doing it… I just saw them and was like ‘Okay, I need to get them out’ so I got them out… I feel like that's just what a good person does.”



Although Champagne remains humble to this day about his actions, on January 9th, 2025, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his professionalism, initiative, and total dedication to duty. The NAM is awarded by the Department of the Navy to Marines and Sailors who have performed commendably in routine duties or exceptional achievements, the latter applying to Champagne’s heroic actions.



Now, Champagne continues his service with air traffic control, his unit for nearly two years, and according to his leadership, his exemplary character and initiative have not ceased.



Gunnery Sgt. Raphael Bryant, the training chief for air traffic control and Champagne’s previous schoolhouse instructor in Pensacola, says Champagne’s actions on that day are “not a surprise” knowing his character.

“He constantly volunteers and he has the initiative, so if he sees something wrong, he goes out and either changes it, corrects it, or finds an answer,” said Bryant. “He really sets himself apart by doing the small things right, living with honor, courage, and commitment, and really, having the eagle, globe, and anchor stamped onto his heart.”



Champagne’s quick action and heroism embody what it truly means to be a Marine 24/7 and remind fellow service members of their duty and responsibility, as able-bodied men and women, to take action both on and off duty.



“It's important… as Marines, that we hold ourselves to a standard to make sure that we can aid and help in any kind of situation,” said Champagne. “Because it's never going to be something that you expect to happen.”



