    Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road

    Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kate Herren, center, the air traffic control facilities officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Washington native, speaks to Marines stationed at MCAS Iwakuni during a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Lance Cpl. Brandon Champagne received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for rescuing two individuals trapped in wreckage after a vehicle accident while home on leave (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 21:27
    VIRIN: 250129-M-AA976-1047
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
