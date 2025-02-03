U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kate Herren, center, the air traffic control facilities officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Washington native, speaks to Marines stationed at MCAS Iwakuni during a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Lance Cpl. Brandon Champagne received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for rescuing two individuals trapped in wreckage after a vehicle accident while home on leave (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|8858585
|VIRIN:
|250129-M-AA976-1047
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road
