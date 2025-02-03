Marine 24/7: A Heroic Rescue on the Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kate Herren, left, an air traffic controller facilities officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Washington, pins a Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal onto Lance Cpl. Brandon Champagne, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Florida, during an award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Lance Cpl. Champagne received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for rescuing two individuals trapped in wreckage after a vehicle accident while home on leave. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)