AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Sitka, prepares for takeoff outside the Alaska Army National Guard hangar at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The Coast Guard aviators used the AKARNG hangar to stage their aircraft while visiting Juneau. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)