Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Sitka, taxis before taking off from the Alaska Army National Guard hangar at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The Coast Guard aviators used the AKARNG hangar to stage their aircraft while visiting Juneau. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 8858310
    VIRIN: 250126-Z-PB632-1013
    Resolution: 5468x3076
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk [Image 10 of 10], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska
    U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk
    U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska
    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MH-60 Black Hawk

    TAGS

    Juneau
    Alaska Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download