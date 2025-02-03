AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter sit on the flightline outside of the AKARNG hangar at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The Coast Guard aviators, assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Sitka, used the AKARNG hangar to stage their aircraft while visiting Juneau. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)