A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter sit on the flightline outside of the AKARNG hangar at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The Coast Guard aviators, assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Sitka, used the AKARNG hangar to stage their aircraft while visiting Juneau. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8858312
|VIRIN:
|250126-Z-PB632-1012
|Resolution:
|5876x3305
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska [Image 10 of 10], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.