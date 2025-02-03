Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska [Image 6 of 10]

    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter sit on the flightline outside of the AKARNG hangar at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The Coast Guard aviators, assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Sitka, used the AKARNG hangar to stage their aircraft while visiting Juneau. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 8858312
    VIRIN: 250126-Z-PB632-1012
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
