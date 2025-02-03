AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Berg, a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, conducts flight operations over Southeast Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The AKARNG aviators travelled to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Sitka, while conducting flight operations over Southeast Alaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)