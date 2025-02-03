Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Berg, a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, departs the flightline after arriving at Sitka, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025. The AKARNG aviators travelled to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Sitka, while conducting flight operations over Southeast Alaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8858314
|VIRIN:
|250126-Z-HY271-1026
|Resolution:
|6370x4247
|Size:
|12.84 MB
|Location:
|SITKA, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations over Southeast Alaska [Image 10 of 10], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.