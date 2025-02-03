Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 15 of 15]

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amari Smith, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, inspects flight safety equipment during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2025. Pilots rely on AFE specialists to prepare the aircraft with safety equipment such as escape slides, parachutes and first aid kits in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 02:40
    Photo ID: 8856693
    VIRIN: 250203-F-RX751-1130
    Resolution: 5752x3235
    Size: 23.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Deployed
    USCENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Exercise
    Agile Spartan

