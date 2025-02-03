AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amari Smith, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, inspects flight safety equipment during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2025. Pilots rely on AFE specialists to prepare the aircraft with safety equipment such as escape slides, parachutes and first aid kits in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)