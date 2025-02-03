U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Schoch, 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron independent duty medical technician, celebrates his birthday during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, Airmen kept morale high while executing the mission out of forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 02:40
|Photo ID:
|8856690
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-RX751-1815
|Resolution:
|5575x3136
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.