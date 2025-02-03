AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Schoch, 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron independent duty medical technician, celebrates his birthday during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, Airmen kept morale high while executing the mission out of forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)