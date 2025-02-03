AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amari Smith, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, inspects flight safety equipment during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, the aircrew flight equipment team continued to maintain flight equipment to ensure mission readiness in the case of an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 02:40
|Photo ID:
|8856692
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-RX751-1108
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|16.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
