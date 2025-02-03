AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amari Smith, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, prepares to inspect flight safety equipment during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, the aircrew flight equipment team continued to maintain flight equipment to ensure mission readiness in the case of an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)