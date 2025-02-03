AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yahnicia Maldonado, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron crew chief, closes the over-wing hatch door of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, the 91st EARS continued to operate real-world combat missions in support of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)