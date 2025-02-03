U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yahnicia Maldonado, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron crew chief, closes the over-wing hatch door of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 3, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, the 91st EARS continued to operate real-world combat missions in support of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 02:40
Photo ID:
|8856689
VIRIN:
|250203-F-RX751-1293
Resolution:
|4756x2675
Size:
|13.87 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.