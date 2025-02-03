51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron replace brushes on a snow sweeper, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. The 51st CES sustains airpower generation for the 51st Fighter Wing by clearing roadways and aircraft runways during heavy snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)