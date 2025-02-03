51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron operates a snow blower during inclement weather at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. The 51st CES consistently conducts airfield clearing operations during inclement weather, ensuring major taxiways are ready to launch and receive aircraft for the ‘Fight Tonight’ mission at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)