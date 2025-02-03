51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron clears the runway with a snow sweeper during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. Rapid Airfield Damage Repair teams within the 51st CES ensure runways and major roads are in safe-to-use condition, allowing flight operations and cargo movements to continue amidst heavy snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)