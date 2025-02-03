Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron clears the runway with a snow sweeper during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. Rapid Airfield Damage Repair teams within the 51st CES ensure runways and major roads are in safe-to-use condition, allowing flight operations and cargo movements to continue amidst heavy snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 23:31
    Photo ID: 8856520
    VIRIN: 250128-F-BD538-1053
    Resolution: 5365x4024
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Dirt Boys
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    51st CES
    Beverly Herd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download