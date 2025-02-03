A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron clears the runway with a snow sweeper during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. Rapid Airfield Damage Repair teams within the 51st CES ensure runways and major roads are in safe-to-use condition, allowing flight operations and cargo movements to continue amidst heavy snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 23:31
|Photo ID:
|8856520
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-BD538-1053
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, 51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd