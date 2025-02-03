Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron replaces a brush on a snow sweeper, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. Members of the 51st CES directly impact airpower generation during inclement weather by ensuring critical roads and runways are cleared and able to sustain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 23:31
    Photo ID: 8856523
    VIRIN: 250128-F-BD538-1011
    Resolution: 5110x3400
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather
    51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Dirt Boys
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    51st CES
    Beverly Herd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download