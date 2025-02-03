51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron replaces a brush on a snow sweeper, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. Members of the 51st CES directly impact airpower generation during inclement weather by ensuring critical roads and runways are cleared and able to sustain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)