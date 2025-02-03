A U.S. Air Force snow plow clears the runway during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. The 51st CES consistently conducts airfield clearing operations during inclement weather, ensuring major taxiways are ready to launch and receive aircraft for the ‘Fight Tonight’ mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 23:31
|Photo ID:
|8856522
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-BD538-1036
|Resolution:
|4729x2660
|Size:
|804.36 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.