51st CES clears the way for airpower in any weather

A U.S. Air Force snow plow clears the runway during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2025. The 51st CES consistently conducts airfield clearing operations during inclement weather, ensuring major taxiways are ready to launch and receive aircraft for the ‘Fight Tonight’ mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)