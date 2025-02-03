A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing and a contractor load a recumbent bike onto a dolly at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025. The recumbent bike was one of many new pieces of equipment installed across the 1 SOW fitness centers to keep Air Commandos ready anytime, anyplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment
