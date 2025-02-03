A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing programs an elliptical at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025. The Aderholt, Commando and Riptide Fitness Centers installed new gym equipment including weight racks, benches and treadmills in an effort to boost readiness and ensure equipment safety for patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
|01.29.2025
|02.04.2025 08:49
|8854292
|250129-F-KO751-1020
|8256x5504
|7.29 MB
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|3
|0
Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment
