Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing programs an elliptical at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025. The Aderholt, Commando and Riptide Fitness Centers installed new gym equipment including weight racks, benches and treadmills in an effort to boost readiness and ensure equipment safety for patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
